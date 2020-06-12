WASHBURN — Melvin S. Winkler, 91, of Washburn, passed away 1:07 p.m. Thursday (June 11, 2020) at his home in Washburn.
Private family graveside services will be Sunday at Linn-Mount Vernon Cemetery, Washburn. Pastor Mark Gruden will officiate. Memorials may made to St. John's Lutheran Church or to the Parkinson Disease Foundation. Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Washburn, is in charge of arrangements.
Melvin was born March 26, 1929, in Washburn, to Saul and Helen Sharp Winkler. He married Gloria Quiram on Oct. 7, 1950, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Washburn. She preceded him in death on Aug. 1, 2014.
Surviving are his children, Willa (Stan) Ulrich, Loree (Dave) Augustine, Vince (Sherry) Winkler and Robyn (Mark) Arends; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and his sister, Ruth Remley.
His parents and one sister, Mary Boland, preceded him in death.
Melvin was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Washburn, and served in the United States Army in the Korean War. He started his construction business in 1955 and never retired. He still dreamed of building houses.
Condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.
