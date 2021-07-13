Merle Dean Nafziger

He graduated from Hopedale Community High School and was a member of the Hopedale Mennonite Church. Merle was a dedicated farmer for 40 years and assisted on the farm for an additional 15 years. He was known for having the cleanest bean and corn fields in Tazewell County. Merle loved attending auctions and accumulated a large collection of Horse-Drawn Equipment, Antiques and Collectibles. When his collection was auctioned an estimated 500 people attended and a local TV station broadcasted a remote segment from the sale. One of the auctioneers said this was one of the rarest collections he'd seen in 50 years of auctioneering. Merle was also a member of the Hopedale Stags which was a competitive, independent basketball team that was invited to play in the inaugural game of Bradley Fieldhouse against the Bradley Braves freshman team in 1948.