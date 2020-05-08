Merle Dean Weaver

Merle served his country in the Army during the Korean conflict and was a member of the American Legion. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 33 years. He had farmed from 1989 to 2005. He was a member of the First Christian Church, Clinton. Merle was the 1941 DeWitt Co. Spelling Bee Champion as well as a charter member of the Clinton High School FFA in 1945. Merle loved to cook and was featured in the Bloomington Pantagraph and the Decatur Herald & Review for his cooking specialties in 1983. He was a member of the Clinton Elk's Lodge and served as exalted ruler in 1972-1973.