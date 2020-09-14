× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEROY — Merle R. Hendren, 95, of LeRoy passed away Saturday Sept. 12, 2020 at Carle BroMenn in Normal, IL. A graveside service will be at 10:00 am Saturday Sept. 19, 2020 in Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy. Pastor Mattheis Lorimor will officiate. Memorial donations may be made to the LeRoy Emergency Ambulance Service or any LeRoy Church. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home LeRoy is in charge.

Merle was born on July 9, 1925 in LeRoy to Sidney and Mabel Anderson Hendren. He married Helen Orr on January 22, 1946 in LeRoy. She preceded him in death in 1993.

Surviving are his children Kenny (Cindy) Hendren of Mahomet, Donna (Mike) Greene of Champaign, and Rusty (Lynnette) Hendren of LeRoy; grandchildren Byron (Mari), David (Mary), Jeff (Abby), Jennifer (Jason) Vallowe, Jill (Ryan) Moore, Jacob, Jared, and Emily Hendren; 15 great grandchildren and special friend Eleanor Yount.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers, 5 sisters, and a special friend Dorothy Golden.