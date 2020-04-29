Merlin L. Jones

Merlin was a graduate of Quincy College and received his master's degree from the University of Illinois. He worked as a teacher and coach at Unity High School in Mendon for 12 years, and later for Niantic-Harristown High School in Niantic for three years. He served as principal at Brown County High School in Mount Sterling for 13 years and four years as superintendent for the schools in Bethany. Later, he worked for nine years at the Office of Admissions and Records at the University of Illinois. He also worked as a lobby attendant at McDonald's for 20 years at their College Avenue location in Normal.