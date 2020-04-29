NORMAL — Merlin L. Jones, 93, of Normal, passed away at 3:20 p.m. on Sunday (April 26, 2020) at his son's residence in Bloomington.
Merlin was born on Sept. 20, 1926, in Hancock County, a son to Jesse and Maxine (Flack) Jones. He married Elaine E. Wollbrink on Sept. 6, 1947.
Surviving are his wife, Elaine Jones, Normal; son, Dana Jones, Bloomington; daughters, Terri (Tony) DeMayo, Glen Ellyn; Brenda Jones, Bloomington; and Monica (Tom) Sorrells, Petersburg; brother, Ronald Jones, Lima; grandchildren, Brice DeMayo, Danelle D'Alexander, Leslee Schilb, Andrea Ramm, Joshua Sorrells, Abby Simmons, and Jacob Jones; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Betty Jones and Donna Hendrickson; brothers, Dean Jones and Jackie Jones; and two grandchildren.
Merlin was a graduate of Quincy College and received his master's degree from the University of Illinois. He worked as a teacher and coach at Unity High School in Mendon for 12 years, and later for Niantic-Harristown High School in Niantic for three years. He served as principal at Brown County High School in Mount Sterling for 13 years and four years as superintendent for the schools in Bethany. Later, he worked for nine years at the Office of Admissions and Records at the University of Illinois. He also worked as a lobby attendant at McDonald's for 20 years at their College Avenue location in Normal.
Merlin proudly served his country in the United States Army during the conclusion of World War II, staying a year in Japan in the army of occupation. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Normal and participated in seven mission trips. Merlin was also a longtime volunteer for the local Habitat For Humanity.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be left to Habitat For Humanity of McLean County. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences and memories of Merlin may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.