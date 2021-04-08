BLOOMINGTON — Merlin O. "Si" Simundson, 97 of Bloomington, passed away at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Martin Health Center of Westminster Village, Bloomington.

Si was born June 6, 1923 in Hanley Falls, MN, the son of Martin and Olga (Larson) Simundson. He married Patricia L. Carlson on March 4, 1950 in Minneapolis, MN. She preceded him in death in 2009.

Surviving are three children: Ann L. (D.R.) Roberts, Karen McClelland and Mark O. (Loretta Sevier) Simundson; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, and loving friend, Penny Allen.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; one sister Beatrice Dahlstrom; and a son-in-law Harv McClelland.

Si graduated from the University of Minnesota. He served in the Army Air Corps during W.W.II. Si was a member of the Bloomington Golden K- Kiwanis Club, a member of Senior Professionals at Illinois State University and a member of the Young Men's Club.