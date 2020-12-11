ARROWSMITH — Merlin Ray Kaeb, 64, of Arrowsmith, passed away at 10:01 p.m., December 10, 2020, at his residence, where he was lovingly cared for by his wife and family through his journey with cancer.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, December 14, 2020, at South Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury. Minister of the church will be officiating.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice of charity.

Merlin was born December 15, 1955, in Watseka, the son of John and Adeline (Edelman) Kaeb. He married Ida Lou Stork on February 25, 1979. She survives.