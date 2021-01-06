BLOOMINGTON — Michael A. Filipiak, 76, of Bloomington, passed away at 7:22 p.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
A private family service will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington with Pastor David Glesne officiating. A graveside service will follow at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington at 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Humane Society of Central Illinois or Illinois State University Athletics.
Michael was born on August 4, 1944 in Peru, a son to Albert and Mary Skowronski Filipiak. He married Deborah Hintz on April 29, 1972 in Kewanee.
He is survived by his loving wife of forty-eight years, Deborah Filipiak of Normal; sons: Erik (Rebecca Gish) Filipiak of Normal, Scott (Sarah Ehrmantraut) Filipiak of Seattle, WA, and Justin (Chesley) Filipiak of Saint Charles, MO; and eight grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jean Ficek.
Michael was employed with GTE/Verizon for twenty-eight years, retiring in 2000. He then was employed as a shuttle bus driver and in the corporate mailroom at State Farm for fifteen years, retiring in 2018. Most recently, Michael was employed at Illinois State University as an usher, where he enjoyed watching the Redbirds.
He proudly served in the United States Air Force. Michael was stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska, where he did communications for the Minuteman Missiles. He was a member of the Carl S. Martin Post 635, American Legion Normal, IL. He had the opportunity to go to Washington D.C. on the Honor Flight. Michael was a member at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington.
Michael enjoyed being outside and doing yard work. During the holiday season, he loved decorating his home for Christmas and even won Flick's picks Holiday light displays multiple times. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.