BLOOMINGTON — Michael A. Filipiak, 76, of Bloomington, passed away at 7:22 p.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

A private family service will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington with Pastor David Glesne officiating. A graveside service will follow at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Humane Society of Central Illinois or Illinois State University Athletics.

Michael was born on August 4, 1944 in Peru, a son to Albert and Mary Skowronski Filipiak. He married Deborah Hintz on April 29, 1972 in Kewanee.

He is survived by his loving wife of forty-eight years, Deborah Filipiak of Normal; sons: Erik (Rebecca Gish) Filipiak of Normal, Scott (Sarah Ehrmantraut) Filipiak of Seattle, WA, and Justin (Chesley) Filipiak of Saint Charles, MO; and eight grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jean Ficek.