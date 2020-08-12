Michael A. Russell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Michael Allan Russell, 71, of Bloomington, passed away at 7:38 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020) at his residence.

There will be a visitation to celebrate his life from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. A private Inurnment will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington.

Michael was born Feb. 24, 1949, in Bloomington, to Allan D. and Eloise Keener Russell. He married Mary Beth Coe on July 28, 1973, in Rockford. She survives. He is also survived by three children, Matthew (Lisa), Schaumburg; Chad, Salt Lake City, Utah; and Emily, Chicago; two grandchildren, Ewan and Keira Eloise Russell; and one sister, Janet (James) Alexander, Franklin, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Craig Russell.

Michael graduated from Bloomington High School in 1967, and received his bachelor's degree from Illinois State University in IT and minor in physical education. Later he earned his master's degree in education administration at ISU. For the last 20 years, he held several positions at Caterpillar Inc. in Pontiac and Mossville, most recently serving as an analyst and purchaser/buyer. He retired March 31, 2019.

Michael was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle and will be missed greatly.