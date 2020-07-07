Michael D. Fleming

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLINTON — Michael Douglas “Flea” Fleming 66 of Clinton, passed away at 10:06 p.m. Sunday (July 5, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Private graveside services will be at DeLand Cemetery, DeLand. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, assisted the family with cremation rites.

Memorials may be directed to Michael Fleming Memorial Fund.

Michael was born Oct. 10, 1953, in Clinton, the son of Douglas C. and Mary Katherine Wills Fleming.

Survivors include his two daughters, Shelley (Michaus) Williams, Aurora, and Morgan (Frank) Cione, Lake Zurich; four grandchildren, Blake and Halle Williams, and Adrian and Jordan Cione; and sister, Linda (Stephen) Arteman, Clinton.

Michael was an avid Cardinals fan.

Condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Fleming as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.