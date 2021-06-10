CROSSVILLE, Tennesse — Michael Francis Donovan of Crossville, TN, formerly Bloomington, IL, passed away on June 8, 2021 at 8:26 p.m. at Vanderbilt University Hospital, Nashville, TN.
Mike was 74 years young. He was born on September 15, 1946 Boston, MA. Mike served in the United States Air Force.
He is survived by his loving wife, Deni; his son, Michael (Bloomington, IL) and his best dog friend, Wyatt.
Mike will always be remembered for his unending love for Deni and Michael, a bright smile that was never missing, a keen sense of humor, an always calm demeanor and the phrase by which he encouraged all, including himself, to live; "Life is Good." He is deeply loved and is missed by many.
Mike's wish was to be cremated and a private event will be held for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, a donation of can be made to Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center.
