CROSSVILLE, Tennessee — Michael Francis Donovan of Crossville, TN, formerly Bloomington, IL, passed away on June 8, 2021 at 8:26 p.m. at Vanderbilt University Hospital, Nashville, TN.

Mike was 74 years young. He was born on September 15, 1946 Boston, MA. Mike served in the United States Air Force.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

He is survived by his loving wife, Deni; his son, Michael (Bloomington, IL) and his best dog friend, Wyatt.

Mike will always be remembered for his unending love for Deni and Michael, a bright smile that was never missing, a keen sense of humor, an always calm demeanor and the phrase by which he encouraged all, including himself, to live; "Life is Good." He is deeply loved and is missed by many.

Mike's wish was to be cremated and a private event will be held for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, a donation of can be made to Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center.