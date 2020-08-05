Michael Gibler

He taught junior high English for 12 years in Mount Prospect. During that time Mike also drove tour buses and became highly involved in organizing union labor. Mike realized that this was his true passion and began his illustrious career with Illinois Education Association that lasted over three decades. Mike “retired” from the IEA in 2008. Mike quickly became bored with retirement and started looking for something to do. He obtained his CDL and was an OTR truck driver for a couple of years. However, he couldn't bear being away from his wife for such long periods of time so he gave that up when the IEA came calling for help. It seems they were desperate for the Gibster's help and he was more than happy to lend a hand. Mike worked for the IEA on a contractual basis until his illness prevented him from doing so. Mike was a tireless advocate for all employees in the schools that he served. Mike was a fierce supporter of education and knew that a child's success in the classroom was dependent upon having qualified an valued employees. Not only did he fight for the teachers, he also worked tirelessly for all school employees to cultivate the best possible learning environment for our children.