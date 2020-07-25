× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAPELLA - Michael H. Daab, 63 of Wapella, IL passed away 12:27 PM July 24, 2020 at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

No services are planned at this time. A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held at a later date. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with cremation rites.

Memorials may be directed to the Michael H. Daab Memorial Fund.

Michael was born January 31, 1957 in Redbud, IL the son of Harry Joseph and Lavada (Niclas) Daab. He married Lesly A. Heggemeier on April 15, 2006 in Wapella, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Lesly A. Daab, Wapella, IL; children: James (Rosa) Drury, Fenton, MO; Brittney (Eric) Rokicki, Wapella, IL; and Kelly (Ben) Loudenslager, Antigo, WI; step-son, Nicholas (Carly) Sherman, Niles, MI; 11 grandchildren; and sister, JoAnn (David) Lehr, Columbia, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Michael liked to drink beer, fish, and help people. He was a retired Wapella Firefighter and was presently on the Wapella Township Board.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com

