Michael J. Tinsley

He married Carol Houck Christenson Tinsley at their home in Bloomington on October 4, 2009. She survives along with their daughter Kelly (Mark) Simon of Aurora and their son, Corey (Heather) Christenson of Pontiac. He also leaves five adoring grandchildren: Christian and Aubree Simon, and Aiden, Hunter, and Cale Christenson. Mike is survived by two aunts - Joyce Theobald and Mona Lohnes - and three dear cousins - Kathleen Emery, Colleen (Larry) Harris, and Charlene Emmons and their families.

Mike grew up in the Bloomington-Normal area, and his roots there run deep. An important part of Mike's legacy is the impressive catalog of clients and friends he established in his 22 years of business as the owner of Mike Tinsley Heating & Air Conditioning. His dedication and loyalty to them were highly respected, and their friendships and stories are filled with love and admiration. They were more than just clients, as Mike could even tell you not only the HVAC service he provided but also the names of the pets he encountered on each call.