Michael Jackson

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Michael E. “Jake” Jackson, 61, of Lake Geneva, Wis., passed to eternal life Friday (May 29, 2020) at the University Hospital, Madison, Wis.

Mike was born Aug. 10, 1958, in Decatur, to the late Melvin and Edith Gisinger Jackson. Mike married Susan M. Todd in 1982 in Bloomington. Mike is survived by his loving wife, Susan, and his son, Andrew Jackson; his brother, Matthew (Debra) Jackson; his sister-in-law, Shirley (Jim) Frye; and his mother-in-law, Doris Todd. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Mike was a senior VP with Town Bank. He was involved in numerous community organizations. Mike loved his cat, cars, golfing, Mecum Auctions, and the 11-time World Series champions, the St. Louis Cardinals.

Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 515 Center St., Lake Geneva, Wis., with a funeral at 3 p.m. with Pastor Bob Kamps officiating. Due to recent health concerns we are still observing social distancing. Please take note that we are allowing 50 people into the funeral home at a time to give condolences. Thank you for your cooperation. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, Wis., is proudly serving the Jackson family.

