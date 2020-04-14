× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Michael Jay Hershfelt, 70, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Michael was born September 1, 1949, in Decatur, to Robert Walter and Kathryn Louise (Daly) Hershfelt. He was co-owner of United Automobile Electric Company until closed. Later, he was a driver and driver coordinator for Jackson-Ford-Buick in Decatur. He married Michelle “Shelly” Louise Farris on May 3, 2008 in Decatur, IL. Michael was an avid sports enthusiast and loved his hometown of Decatur.

He is survived by his wife, Shelly; his children, Adam (Sarah) Hershfelt, Alison (Freddie) Washington; Emily (Denise) Barnard, Shanna (Adam Grierson) Barnard, Tracy (Jess) Smithers and Randi (David) Howell; his grandchildren, Wilamina and Coulter Hershfelt, Drew, Maggie and Caleb Smithers, Arlow Howell and his furry grandson, Fritz Washington; and his brother, Jack (Marsha Spaulding) Hershfelt.

He was preceded in death by his parents.