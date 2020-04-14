DECATUR — Michael Jay Hershfelt, 70, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Michael was born September 1, 1949, in Decatur, to Robert Walter and Kathryn Louise (Daly) Hershfelt. He was co-owner of United Automobile Electric Company until closed. Later, he was a driver and driver coordinator for Jackson-Ford-Buick in Decatur. He married Michelle “Shelly” Louise Farris on May 3, 2008 in Decatur, IL. Michael was an avid sports enthusiast and loved his hometown of Decatur.
He is survived by his wife, Shelly; his children, Adam (Sarah) Hershfelt, Alison (Freddie) Washington; Emily (Denise) Barnard, Shanna (Adam Grierson) Barnard, Tracy (Jess) Smithers and Randi (David) Howell; his grandchildren, Wilamina and Coulter Hershfelt, Drew, Maggie and Caleb Smithers, Arlow Howell and his furry grandson, Fritz Washington; and his brother, Jack (Marsha Spaulding) Hershfelt.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Honoring Mike's wishes, cremation services will be provided by the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Private family services will be held. Memorials may be directed to Life Foursquare Church, 2954 W. Ash Ave., Decatur, IL 62526, or Cancer Care Specialists, 210 W. McKinley Ave. Suite 1, Decatur, IL 62526.
Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.