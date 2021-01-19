BLOOMINGTON — Michael L. Bauer. Mother, Mabel Stroud Bauer. Father, James Bauer of Bloomington, IL.

Survived by wife of forty-seven years, Deborah; children: Lisa Bourne and Brian (Sarah) Bauer of Bloomington; sister, Rebecca Daugherty of Springfield; and five grandchildren: Jordan Penn, Jacob Penn, Phoenix Bauer, Brynn Bauer, and Anna Bauer of Bloomington.

Michael wore many hats in his life. An accomplished guitarist, with an encyclopedic knowledge of hundreds of songs; a black belt in Tae Kwon Do; a precision machinist; skilled woodworker; and a great cook: famous for his chili, spaghetti, and meatloaf. He was a steadfast fan of the Cubs and the Bears. Michael touched many lives and lived life to the fullest.

His song has ended, but the melody lives on. His final wishes were to be cremated and have no services.

Any memorials may be made to the Midwest Food Bank.