LEROY — Michael L. Miller, 66, of LeRoy lost his battle with multiple myeloma cancer and went to be with our Lord and Savior on April 13, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
Mike was born July 2, 1954 in Bloomington to Donald and Marilyn Miller. He married Laura Burns on July 9, 2010 in LeRoy. She survives.
Surviving are three daughters: Angela Miller, East Peoria, Sarah (Jacob) Grainger, LeRoy, and Laura (Daniel) Vollmer, Congerville; two stepsons: Christopher (Jessica) Moreland, LeRoy and Nicholas Moreland, Normal; two sisters: Kathy (Robert) Mathewson, New Braunfels, TX and Patricia (Peter) Kale, Urbana; mother Marilyn Miller, Mahomet; mother-in-law, Virginia Burns, Bloomington; and 17 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, father-in-law, and one grandchild.
Mike was a member of the First United Methodist Church of LeRoy. He farmed for nearly fifty years (forty of those side by side with his father) and was the Road Commissioner for West Township for forty years. There was nothing more important to Mike than his family. He was a wonderful "Papa" and adored his grandchildren. Mike was also a devoted friend, always willing to lend a hand to help others. It was not a choice for him, it was the way he lived his life each and every day.
Mike lived his life according to a personal code of conduct. This code was unwritten, and he never directly revealed it, but one could readily discern it by observing his humble and straight-forward way of life. His code was: Satisfy the needs of others before your own; Life is about giving, not receiving; Help others without expecting rewards; Always behave justly; Honor and respect those weaker than us.
We will remember Mike as someone who was kind and polite to everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him, who was well admired, and who never failed to do the right thing.
The family would like to thank the staff at Illinois Cancer Center in Bloomington, his oncology team at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO and the Bloomington OSF Hospice staff for all the compassionate care.