LEROY — Michael L. Miller, 66, of LeRoy lost his battle with multiple myeloma cancer and went to be with our Lord and Savior on April 13, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home LeRoy. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday April 17, 2021 also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Barnes Jewish Hospital, OSF Hospice, or First United Methodist Church of Leroy.

Mike was born July 2, 1954 in Bloomington to Donald and Marilyn Miller. He married Laura Burns on July 9, 2010 in LeRoy. She survives.

Surviving are three daughters: Angela Miller, East Peoria, Sarah (Jacob) Grainger, LeRoy, and Laura (Daniel) Vollmer, Congerville; two stepsons: Christopher (Jessica) Moreland, LeRoy and Nicholas Moreland, Normal; two sisters: Kathy (Robert) Mathewson, New Braunfels, TX and Patricia (Peter) Kale, Urbana; mother Marilyn Miller, Mahomet; mother-in-law, Virginia Burns, Bloomington; and 17 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, father-in-law, and one grandchild.