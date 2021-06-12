DOWNS - Michael Lester Lux, 76, of rural Downs, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 6, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and fought a tough battle with dignity and great grace, never ever complaining of his discomfort.

Mike was born in Milwaukee, WI on September 10, 1944 to Lester Lawrence Lux and Muriel (Pasko) Lux and grew up in Elm Grove, WI.

On August 19,1967 he married the love of his life Mabel (Tews) Lux in Springfield, IL. He is survived by Mabel and their two children: Amy Lux (Scott) Samet and Seth Lux. Mike was blessed to have two grandchildren: Rachel Samet and Andrew Samet, both of whom he loved with all his heart. He was preceded in death by his sister Patricia Lux Kipperman and his brother Thomas Steven Lux, as well as his parents.

He dearly loved his wife Mabel and his children and grandchildren and they traveled and enjoyed adventures and photography together. Mike was a member and past President of Kodaroamer's Camera Club and enjoyed the many friends he made there and the challenges that digital photography offered. His last and final trip was to South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe with his wife and two teenaged grandchildren. The adventures never ended as he and Mabel traveled the Greek Islands, Iceland to witness the Northern Lights, Europe, Svalbard area to see polar bears in the wild, and to the Great Bear Rain Forest in British Columbia to see the Spirit Bears in the wild. His love of photography started in a photography class at Brookfield Central High School in Wisconsin.

Mike served during the Vietnam War due to being drafted shortly after completing his final year in architecture at the University of Illinois. He was employed at the time with the architectural firm of Evans Mills Gardner in Bloomington, IL and after serving in the Army he returned to work for the same firm and to become a named partner. After passing his state architectural licensing exam, he took on learning to fly small planes through the GI Bill. Flying had always been a passion with him and he went on to join a partnership that owned three planes that were used to take his family on many adventurous trips flying across the country to enjoy the western part of the United States. He also enjoyed flying to Florida and the Bahamas as well as flying on business trips. His love for the West ran deep and his family loved hopping around the country with him. Following his retirement, he and Mabel traveled and enjoyed every minute, most especially due to his love of photography. Mike earned many awards for his photography work including Best of Show in the 2020 KodaRoamers' Salon. He also enjoyed his time with the local We Click Photo Group which disbanded when its leaders were transferred to another location. It was a delightful group of "younger than he was" photographers that he enjoyed thoroughly. In 1980 he was offered a job in the Building Design and Construction Department at State Farm and he ended his architectural career at State Farm in 2008 having worked with many wonderful people.

Volunteer work was a part of his life as he worked with the local Jaycee Chapter and he also served as the President of the Bloomington American Institute of Architects Chapter. He volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and was on the McLean County and national board of the American Heart Association. He donated his architectural service to projects for Resurrection Lutheran Church, Habitat and Pet Central Helps, just to name a few. He served on the church council of St. John's Lutheran Church and was the Building Committee Chairman when the then new Parish Life Center was built and also volunteered with summer Vacation Bible School for many years. He physically helped build a church in Tixan, Ecuador while on a mission trip with others from St. John's. Being a giving and loving man was a part of who he was.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in the Parish Life Center of St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington with visitation held two hours before the services from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Donations in his memory can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IL, Midwest Food Bank, Pet Central Helps, or to a charity of the donor's choice.

