Michael Lundbom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

NORMAL — Michael R. Lundbom, 67, of Normal, formerly of Arlington Heights, passed away at 7:38 a.m. Monday (May 25, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Local services will be private. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date in the Northwest Suburbs in the Chicago area. Cremation rites have been accorded. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amita Health Center for Mental Health, 3436 N. Kennicott Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60004.

He was born Dec. 25, 1952, in Chicago, son of Carl and Rosemary Noonan Lundbom. He married Karen P. Block on June 28, 1975, in Rosemont.

Surviving are his wife, Karen, Normal; two children, Jon (Lucy Swithenby) Lundbom, Austin, Texas, and Terri (Ross) Walker, Atlanta; and four grandchildren, Lily and Bennett Lundbom, Barrett and Brenna Walker. Also surviving are one sister, Susan Roth, Williams Bay, Wis.; extended family members and many great friends.

Michael graduated from Western Illinois University in 1974 with a bachelor of arts degree in English.