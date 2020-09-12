× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON - Michael "MAB" Buckley of Bloomington, passed away at his residence in Bloomington on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Cremation rites have been arranged and there will be no visitation or funeral service at this time. Mike’s wishes were to have his ashes taken home to Anna Maria Island, Florida at a later date.

Mike was born April 30, 1944 in Normal, Illinois, and raised in the Bloomington/Normal area. He attended Bloomington and Normal schools in his youth, and graduated from Western Military Academy in Alton, Illinois. Mike also attended the University of Arkansas.

After college, Mike worked in sales with his father at Buckley Advertising Company, in Normal. Eventually, Mike took over his father’s business and became owner and President.

In 1988, Mike married the love of his life, Bette Mortimore (of Pontiac, IL). Soon after, they moved to Florida, where Bette owned a tailor and alterations shop, “Sew What” of Anna Maria. Mike started and excelled in his second career as an insurance agent.