SAYBROOK — Michael "Mick" Williams, 73, of Saybrook peacefully passed away at his home early Thursday morning. His graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday March 10, 2021 at the Bellflower Township Cemetery in Bellflower.

Mick was born July 5, 1947 in Bloomington, a son of Henry and Laurabell Brittin Williams. He married Mary Kathleen Kumler on January 14, 1967 in Bellflower. She survives in Saybrook. Also, surviving is a daughter, Mattie Hudson of Gibson City; three grandchildren: Lacey (Mark) Rexroad, Kayla Enghausen, and Michael Hudson; and two great-grandchildren: Adam Sanchez and Alexis Compton. Two sisters: Marla (John) Trhlik and Carol (Paul) Butler; and a brother, Paul Williams; all of Saybrook. He was preceded in death by a daughter Melissa.

Mick was a dedicated farmhand for over fifty years. He enjoyed riding around town on his golf cart and visiting with his friends and neighbors, he never met a stranger. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.

