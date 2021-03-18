NORMAL — Michael (Mike) Lee Walls, 53, of Normal passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 in loving care of his family. A Celebration of Life is planned to honor his memories and the many lives he touched.

Mike was born December 1, 1967 to Donald Walls and Bernice (Baum) Walls in Bloomington, IL. He was the oldest of three children. He is survived by his mother, Bernice; son, Jacob; brother, John (Kimberly); sister, Christine (John) Street.

Mike was a 1986 graduate of Bloomington High School with a technical degree from the American College of Technology. He was a Senior Network Engineer at Integrity Technology Solutions and was instrumental in the expansion of the first dedicated MSP helpdesk in the region. Over 24 years, Mike was known as a mentor and friend with his ever-present sense of humor and frequent music and movie references.

Mike also loved watching the Chicago Cubs, Bears, and Blackhawks games with his son and friends. Mike enjoyed playing guitar and attended live performances from local music artists. He made many deep friendships that enriched his life and others around him.

Memorials may be made to Mike Walls Memorial Education Fund -