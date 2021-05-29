URBANA — Michael "Mike" Patrick Kinsella, 26, of Urbana, IL passed away Monday, May 24.

Mike was born September 30, 1994 in Danville, Illinois, the son of Carolyn Edwards and Sean Kinsella.

He is survived by his parents, Carolyn (Jim) Brady, Danville, IL and Sean Kinsella, Normal, IL; grandparents: Mike and Mary Kay Kinsella, Normal, IL; siblings: Annalia, Alyson, and Christian "CJ" Brady, Danville, IL and Hal, Katy, and John Kinsella, Normal, IL; aunts and uncles: Bruce (Crystal) Edwards, Brandi (Steve) Owen, Chad Brady, Moira (Ben) Allbritton, Al (Kim) Kinsella, Erin Kinsella, William (Stacey) Kinsella; three nieces, two nephews, and many cousins, great uncles, and great aunts.

He graduated from Tri-Valley High School in 2014, where he was on varsity teams in football and wrestling and was named Prom King. He attended Heartland College and Illinois State University. The family recognizes the many Tri Valley friends that supported him throughout his high school years, especially Mike and Carol Elam.

A service will be celebrated at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Georgetown, IL Thursday June 3 at 11:00 am. There will be a gathering immediately following at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family's request that memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice in Mike's memory to remember one of his favorite things - spend time with those he loved.