EL PASO — Michael Nolan, 67, of rural El Paso, passed away at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 1, 2020) at his residence.

He was born on Jan. 3, 1953 in Streator, to William and Marilyn Ede Nolan. He married Dianne Overmyer on March 19, 1977 in Columbus, Ohio. She survives.

Also surviving are his three children, Rebecca (Keaton) Hays of Saybrook, Michael A. Nolan and Paul Nolan, both of El Paso; two grandchildren, Trystan Knoll and Lydia Hays; his mother, Marilyn Nolan of Hopedale; two sisters, Sharon (Loren) Gerdes of Bloomington, Peg Nolan of Elgin; one brother, Msgr. Timothy Nolan of Delavan; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, William and one brother, Jerry.

An Army veteran, Michael served his country during the Vietnam Era.

He was a 1971 graduate of Wenona High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University in 1979.

Michael worked for IDOT for many years before retiring and prior to that was a trucker working various jobs and running his own trucking company. He was known to all his friends as “Trucker Mike.”