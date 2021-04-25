BLOOMINGTON — Michael Royal Brown, 51, of Bloomington, IL passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. His greatest accomplishment and most lasting legacy will always be his children, Thadden and Sophie, the loves of his life.

Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, at the Lexington Community Center. A private funeral Mass will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church and burial services at the Lexington Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to "BNBA" for the Michael Brown Memorial Scholarship Fund to support youth baseball. Mailing address: BNBA, PO Box 3324, Bloomington IL 61702.

Michael was born in Normal, Illinois, on March 7, 1970. As the middle son of John and Linda (Whitman) Brown, Michael is survived by both of his parents, his older brother John (Jackie) Brown of Shumway, IL, and his younger brother William (Courtney Tomlin) Brown of Milton, GA. Uncle Mike treasured his nieces and nephews: Joslyn (Matt) Grahn (Lincoln, Addi, Callie); Alexis (Rory) Johnson; Emily (Kody) Brown-Priddle; Jordan Brown; Jillian Brown.

Growing up in Lexington, Michael was a phenomenal athlete who enjoyed all sports, but his first love was baseball. During his exceptional career as a catcher, Michael was formed and molded by countless teammates and coaches from Lexington H.S., Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington Bobcats, Twin City Stars, and the American Legion, ultimately leading to him signing and playing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. His life of service included a financial advisor career, community volunteer, mentor, and baseball coach. Michael lived large, loved passionately, and wove a piece of himself into the fabric of every life he touched. Godspeed Michael.