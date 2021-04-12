NORMAL — Michael Selden King, born December 25, 1948 in Chicago, IL, died on April 8, 2021 in Normal, IL at Carle Bromenn Hospital. He had been fighting Covid-19 for the past 2 weeks. He died peacefully surrounded by family. Michael married Denise Klinger on October 26, 1984. Surviving are Denise, their children: Lauren (Jon) Rapp, Carrie (Josh) Johnson, Ryan (Abby) King, Savannah (Ethan) Schmidgall, Jordan King, Hunter King, Cheyanne King, Sierra King and Amiah King; nine grandchildren: Rowen, Kendall, Edmund, Jayden, Emmett, Alyssa, Riley, Callum and Theo; a brother, David (Rebecca) King and a sister, Deborah Gorden and their children; and two cousins he considered siblings: Linda (Robert) Estile and Peter (Jamie) Nelson and their families. Michael grew up in Leroy, Illinois.

He graduated from Leroy High School as well as Illinois State University with a degree in Parks and Recreation. He worked for Waukegan Park District, YWCA in Bloomington, IL, Cabinet Land in Normal, IL and Altman's Billiards and Barstools in Bloomington, IL. He retired from fulfilling a lifelong dream of successfully owning and operating his own business, Cabinets Plus in Minier, IL. Michael enjoyed building train sets with his brother, dinners with his sister, the North Woods of Wisconsin, gardening and gospel music. He cherished time spent with his children and grandchildren and was so proud of the family he and Denise had raised. He loved the Lord with all his heart and spread The Word with a texting ministry he began over the last 6 years. It is comforting to know he has gone home to be with Jesus. Memorials may be made to Home Sweet Home Mission, Covell Christian Church or Minier Assembly of God. A celebration of life will be held at Minier Assembly of God at a later date.