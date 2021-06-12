 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michael Selden King

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Services for Michael Selden King will be held at Minier Assembly of God in Minier, IL as follows: Visitation on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral Services will be on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11 a.m.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News