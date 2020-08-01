× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis.-Michael Steven Daubs, 77, of Sun Prairie, Wis., died July 29, 2020, at home surrounded by his family after a long battle with frontotemporal dementia.

He was born on July 24, 1943, to Howard and Mary (Rice) Daubs in Albion, Ill., and graduated in 1961 from Las Vegas (NV) High, where he was voted class clown. He was the first of his eight siblings to graduate from high school and the first to go to college. As a youth, Michael loved little league baseball and enjoyed drag racing with his brothers in the salt flats outside of Las Vegas.

Michael graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University and earned his master’s degree in business administration from Illinois State University.

He married Patricia Perry on June 15, 1963, and they had three children, Natalie, Stephen and Brian. Michael and Patricia celebrated their 57th anniversary in June.

After starting his career as an analyst and commercial mortgage officer for Country Companies in Bloomington, in 1973 Michael joined Lutheran Mutual Life of Waverly, Iowa, and became senior vice president of investments in 1983. He led the creation and served as president of Members Capital Advisors, which grew under his watch to managing more than $15 billion in assets.