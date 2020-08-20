Michael T. Schultz

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Michael Thomas Schultz, 61, of Bloomington, passed away Monday (Aug. 17, 2020) at his home surrounded by his loving family.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Baby Fold, Midwest Food Bank or the CJD Foundation. For more information regarding CJD, please visit www.cjdfoundation.org.

He was born Oct. 22, 1958, in Chicago, a son of Paul B. and Marlene Schultz. He married the love of his life, Cheryl G. Tudor, on Aug. 14, 1982, at Epiphany Catholic Church, and she survives in Bloomington.

He is also survived by a son, Chris (Dusty) Schultz, Dallas, Texas; his mother, Marlene Schultz Kroll, Normal; three brothers, Steve (Marti) Schultz, Normal; Rick (Becky) Schultz, Oakley; and Rob (Patty) Schultz, Pontiac; a sister-in-law, Dianne Schultz, Bloomington; and two stepbrothers, Bill (Mary) Kroll, Marco Island, Florida, and David (Lisa) Kroll, Danville, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his father; a brother, Mark Schultz; his stepfather, Joe Kroll; and a stepbrother, Bob Kroll.