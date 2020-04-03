Michael Vinson

BLOOMINGTON — Michael A. Vinson, 76, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday (April 2, 2020) at his home.

There will be no services or visitation. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

He was born March 16, 1944, raised by his mother, Eleanor, and stepfather, Halford “Red” Lorance. Mike enjoyed a long career of 52 years working as a custodian at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

