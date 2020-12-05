Michael W. Kirchner

Mike attended Normal Community High School, and he graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in Industrial Technology. He worked at State Farm Insurance as the Superintendent of Administrative Services for over 20 years. He also had a small business, Kirchner Motorwerks, that specialized in tire balancing and rotations on high-end sports cars. Mike loved to help friends and neighbors and had a knack to build or fix just about anything. He enjoyed membership in the local BMW motorcycle chapter, taking numerous cross-country rides. He was an avid boater (both sail and power) and enjoyed water sports like skiing and windsurfing on Lake Bloomington, where he lived for more than 30 years. Mike loved his motorcycle, boating, and building; however, his real passion was aviation. He was an instrument rated pilot with thousands of hours of flight time. Over the years he built three airplanes and was an active member of the EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association). One of his proudest achievements was earning his IA (Inspection Authorization) from the FAA. People close to Mike knew he was happiest when with his children and flying his plane.