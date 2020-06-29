Michael W. Surma

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Michael Walter Surma, 69, of Fayetteville, Ga., passed away Saturday (June 27, 2020) in Fayetteville, Ga.

Michael was truly an educator at heart and a people person. He began his career as a teacher and later as the school superintendent of the laboratory schools of Illinois State University. He was also a teacher, administrator and school superintendent at the Henry County School System in Georgia. After retiring from the Henry County School System in 2010, Michael served as the legislative liaison for Georgia School Superintendents Association.

Michael enjoyed fishing, boating, golfing, and hanging out at the beaches of Manasota Key, Fla., for part of the year. He had a passion for cooking and serving elegantly-prepared dishes for friends and family.

Michael is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marygrace. Other survivors include his sister, Patricia Warrer (Richard); brother, David Surma; nieces, Jessica Gieger (John) and Marissa Britton (Sky); and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Sabina Surma; and sister-in-law, Kathy Surma.

Memorials may be made to the choice of the donor. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, Ga., www.mowells.com, is handling arrangements.

