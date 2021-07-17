BLOOMINGTON — Michaele Thoennes, 62, of Bloomington, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, followed by burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery and visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, Peoria or to the Community Cancer Center, Normal.

She was born November 12, 1958 in Bloomington, daughter of Thomas Warren and Kathie Hammitt Thoennes. She previously married Roger Nichols Jr on April 2, 1974. For the last 22 years she has cherished life with her partner and best friend Mary Cluskey.

Also surviving are her daughters: Courtney (Tom) Moore of Sun Prairie, WI and Sara (Dave Hines) Nichols of Bloomington; her mother, Kathie Hammitt Thoennes of Bloomington; three grandchildren: Lilly & Colin Moore and Dylan Hines; and four sisters.

She was preceded in death by: her father, Thomas; and a daughter, Melinda Nichols.

Michaele enjoyed her career working as a very dedicated registered nurse for Bloomington Pediatrics for 35 years, proving care and guidance to her many thousands of patients.

She cherished spending time with her grandchildren, and was always the best Mimi. Michaele had a great appreciation for the finer things in life including friendship, fun, fashion, food, finding new things, and of course enjoying wine with her fabulous and famous'wine group' of closest friends and travel buddies.