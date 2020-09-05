Michelle Lynn Hopkins

Her funeral service will be 12 Noon Friday, September 11, 2020 at by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Pastor Dennis Powers will be officiating. Family visitation begins at 9:00am. Public Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 12 Noon Friday, September 11, 2020 at the memorial home. Family visitation starts at 9:00am. The service and will be limited to 50 persons and a mask will be required. Visitation will be limited to 50 persons at a time. Private inurnment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to her children's education fund in c/o of her husband Steve Hopkins 903 E. Chestnut St, Bloomington IL. 61701.The family request casual attire be worn for the visitation and funeral.