MACKINAW — Michelle R. Greenslate, 47, of Mackinaw, passed away 4:37 p.m. Sunday (April 26, 2020) at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graveside services will be at a later date at Baptist Cemetery, Kenney, with Ernie Harvey Jr. officiating. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed to TLC Fosters, 27 Wilshire Wood Drive, Mackinaw, IL 61755.

Michelle was born Dec. 28, 1972, in Rolla, Mo., the daughter of Harry and Brenda (Phelps) Wheeler. She married Brian Greenslate on Aug. 9, 2014, in Dunlap.

Survivors include her husband, Brian Greenslate, Mackinaw; son, Tyler Wheeler, Iowa City, Iowa; brothers, Nathan (Sarah) Wheeler, Clinton, and Christopher (Megan) Wheeler, Clinton; nieces, Savannah, Ella, and Hadley Wheeler; nephew, Noah Wheeler; and mother-in-law, Sharon Greenslate, Kenney.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Michelle was a member of the Peoria German-American Society. She loved to plant and tend to flowers in her garden.

