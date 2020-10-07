Mickey A. Netherton

NORMAL — Mickey “Mick” Alan Netherton, 81 of Normal, IL passed away Sunday at OSF St. Joseph's Hospital in Bloomington, IL.

Mick Netherton, son of Eunice Netherton of Fairbury, IL, was born on October 17, 1938 in Urbana, IL. Eunice, a devoted single mother with Polio, raised and cared for Mick until he was old enough to be on his own. He graduated from Fairbury-Cropsey, 1956. Mick was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington, IL.

Mick married the woman of his dreams, Connie Sue (Redding) Netherton of Colfax, IL, on December 5, 1970. Mick and Connie started their life together in Bloomington, IL. They both passed just months before their 50th wedding anniversary. Their love for each other will now live on in eternity.