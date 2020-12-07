BLOOMINGTON — Mike Watson, 56, of Bloomington passed away at 1:34 a.m. on November 29, 2020 at Richard Owen Hospice Home, Peoria, IL.

Mike was born October 30, 1964 in Bloomington, the son of Donald L. and Jessie M. (Pope) Watson, the youngest of nine children.

Mike was a loving father of his son, Ayrron Mott, Ft. Sill, OK. He was a carpenter by trade, but he considered being a father to his son the most important job he had. His friends and family will miss his wise cracks and jokes.

Surviving are his siblings: Jim (Lois) Watson, El Paso; Karen (Ron) Long, Normal; Billie Jo (Bob) Neeley, St. Elmo; David Watson, Bloomington; Linda (Steve) Schiller, Bartlett; numerous nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; one brother; and two infant children: Candyce and Michael.

Cremation was handled by Mason-White Funeral Home, Washington, IL. A celebration of life is planned for the spring of 2021. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Phil's Friends or the American Red Cross.