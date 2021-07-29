BLOOMINGTON — Mikel A. Judd, 72, of Bloomington, passed away unexpectedly at 8:36 p.m., Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Barnes - Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

Mikel was born January 10, 1949 in Bloomington, Illinois, the son of Earl J. and Elsie (Lucas) Judd. His wife of 51 years, Nancy Racine, survives him. Mike and Nancy were married on December 10, 1970, and shared a life of joy and happiness together with their family and friends.

Also surviving are two sons: Zachary (Meridith) Judd and Gabriel (Amy) Judd; six grandchildren: Briana, Connor, Brayden, Elinor, Adelaide and Graham; his brother, Morris (Linda) Judd and sister, Maureen (Paul) Judd-Reynolds. Mike was also a loving uncle and brother-in-law.

Mikel was the owner and operator of Mike Judd Electric. He will be greatly missed by the community he was loyal to for many years.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. A reception will follow with friends and family.

Memorials may be made to Western Avenue Community Center at https://westernavenuecc.org.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.