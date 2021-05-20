Milan Eugene Brickhouse

He was preceded in death by his parents, Milan Whitesel Brickhouse and Emily Nicholson Bateman. Gene is survived by his wife Holly (Presser) Brickhouse of Bloomington; and three children: Emily Becher and her husband Jon Becher, Gina Mandros and her husband David Mandros, and Michael Brickhouse and his fiancee Katie Ferris of Chicago, IL; his sister, Deanne (Brickhouse) Beckwith and her husband, Colonel Charles E. Beckwith, Jr., U.S.A (Ret.) of Pawley's Island, SC; and his nephew, Charles E. "Ched" Beckwith III of NC. He has four grandchildren, whom he loved without end: Michael and Sophie Becher, and Jake and Dagny Mandros.

Born in Beaufort County, NC, Gene spent his formative years in a farming community, wrapped up in the boisterous and loving arms of the Bateman family. He excelled early in mathematics and the ability to find just the right amount of trouble to give his mother heart palpitations. While attending East Carolina University during the Vietnam War, he volunteered to serve in the United States Air Force, following the standard set by his father and uncle who served as Marines in WWII. When he returned home, Gene began a variety of jobs and his ingenuity as an electrician soon caught the notice of supervisors. He was quickly promoted to sales and rose through the ranks in the lumber and hardware business. Work took him and his family to Michigan, Texas, and various parts of Illinois. He was a "fixer", crowning his career at True Value as Manager of the entire Paint Division. Gene worked harder than anyone, not only at his job, but at building lasting, strong relationships with coworkers and employees. Gene entered many positions as "the boss" and left each as friend and mentor.