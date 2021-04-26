NORMAL — Mildred Dorene Jones, age 76, of Normal IL, passed away at 10:55 AM on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal IL. Her funeral service will be 1:00 PM Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Lexington, IL. Visitation will be Wednesday 5:00 PM-7:00 PM at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. The service and visitation will be limited to 50 persons at a time, and everyone must wear a mask. The family suggests memorials be made to American Cancer Society.

Mildred was born November 11, 1944 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of Herman Isaac and Velda Margene (Haner) Jones.

Surviving is her brother, Jake (Vicki) Jones, Green Valley, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

Mildred is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Margene Hurst; and one brother, Jerome Jones; nephew Michael Jones; one great niece, Shelby Charvat.

Mildred had worked at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL as a Central Service Aid. She enjoyed listening to gospel music and going gospel music concerts.

