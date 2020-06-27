Mildred E. Tebrugge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Mildred Elizabeth Tebrugge passed away in the morning of June 18, 2020, in Normal.

She was born on June 4, 1923, in Norfolk, Va., to the late Florence Rachen Atkinson Saunders and Calvin Brittain Saunders.

She was a true southern lady and while in high school was crowned Peanut Queen in Suffolk, Va., the peanut capital of the world.

She married Herman A. Tebrugge on June 27, 1943. They were the owners of Hildebrandt's Drug Store and later Hildebrandt's North Street Pharmacy.

Mildred was a Realtor for more than 45 years and enjoyed establishing friendships with her clients. She was the first woman to earn the prestigious millionaire sale award in 1965.

Her hobbies were sewing, needlework, tatting and baking. She was well-known for her peanut brittle and caramels shared annually with friends at Christmas.