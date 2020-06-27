Mildred E. Tebrugge

NORMAL — Mildred Elizabeth Tebrugge passed away in the morning of June 18, 2020, in Normal.
She was born on June 4, 1923, in Norfolk, Va., to the late Florence Rachen Atkinson Saunders and Calvin Brittain Saunders.
She was a true southern lady and while in high school was crowned Peanut Queen in Suffolk, Va., the peanut capital of the world.
She married Herman A. Tebrugge on June 27, 1943. They were the owners of Hildebrandt's Drug Store and later Hildebrandt's North Street Pharmacy.
Mildred was a Realtor for more than 45 years and enjoyed establishing friendships with her clients. She was the first woman to earn the prestigious millionaire sale award in 1965.
Her hobbies were sewing, needlework, tatting and baking. She was well-known for her peanut brittle and caramels shared annually with friends at Christmas.
She is preceded in death by husband, Herman; daughter, Margaret Perry; daughter-in-law, Karin Tebrugge; and her beloved Aunt Gertrude Waetge. She is survived by her son, Al Tebrugge, San Antonio, Texas, and daughters, Pam Carvey, Dallas, Texas, and Mary (Mac) Payton, Fairview, Texas; grandchildren, Bradley (Tammy) Tebrugge, Little Rock, Ark.; Devon (Doyle) Turner, San Antonio, Texas; Becky (Jeff) Balsam, Allen, Texas; Katherine (Corey) Criswell, Richardson, Texas; Melinda Alvis, Allen, Texas; LaNae (Brandt) Creamean, Downs; Michael (Amanda) Perry, Bloomington; Laura Carvey, San Antonio, Texas; and Patrick (Candis) Carvey, Austin, Texas; and 21 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley (Reginald) Parker, Orange, Texas; her dear friend, David (Julie) Hagler, Bloomington; and numerous friends.
Thanks to the many special personal friends and the staff at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center for their kindness the past 18 months.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Funeral officiated by the Rev. James Boswell will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, after service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the American Red Cross.
