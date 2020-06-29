Mildred I. Coon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Mildred Irene Parker Coon, 86, of Normal, passed away Friday (June 26, 2020) at her residence.

Millie was the daughter of Irene and Sidney Parker and the wife of Clarence “Bud” Coon who all preceded her in death as well as two brothers, Donald and Tommy Parker.

She is survived by her children, Dana (Hope) Coon, Brenda Sue Tomlin, Darrin (Tina) Coon and Doug (Amy) Coon; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Inurnment will immediately follow the service at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

Memorial contributions may be made in Millie's name to Normal Fire Department or Outreach Ministries, Eastview Christian Church.

