Mildred Knapp

GOODFIELD — Mildred G. "Millie" Knapp, 88, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021, in Eureka.

She was born on August 10, 1932, in Morton, IL, to Raymond, Sr. and Sarah (Barth) Frank. Mildred married Wesley "Wes" Knapp on April 11, 1954, in Morton. He survives.

Also surviving, two daughters: Donna Lou (Stephen) Baner of Gridley and Shari (Douglas) Eastman of Goodfield; one son, Chuck (Jennifer) Knapp of Ashland, IL; five siblings: Ray Frank, Jr., Marilyn (Don) Clark, Delores (George) Taylor, Anna (Larry) Miller, all of Morton and Donna (Mike Durbin) Frank of Las Cruces, NM; one sister-in-law, Rose Mary Frank of Tremont; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy and one brother, Bob.

Mildred worked at Eureka Middle School in the Cafeteria for four years, and also worked alongside Wes at their family owned business, Knapp Lumber in Goodfield.

Mildred was a member of Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church where a private family visitation and funeral service will be held, with church ministers officiating. Burial will take place at Goodfield-Congerville Apostolic Christian Cemetery.