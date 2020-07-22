Mildred L. Zimmerman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FORREST — Mildred Louise Zimmerman, 97, of Forrest, passed away at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday (July 22, 2020) in Forrest.

A private family visitation and funeral will be held. Burial will be in North Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Forrest.

Memorials may be made to Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of arrangements.

Mildred was born July 4, 1923, in Forrest Township, the daughter of Paul and Martha Waibel Honegger. She married Glen Zimmerman on Sept. 29, 1946, in Forrest. He passed away on Nov. 1, 2016.

Surviving are her children, Curtis (Cynthia) Zimmerman, Naples, Florida; Rodney (Micki) Zimmerman, Chatsworth; Trudy (Craig) Rudin, Chatsworth; Dennis (Pam) Zimmerman, Forrest; and Jeff (Stephanie) Zimmerman, Forrest; 29 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; sisters, Evelyn Zorn, Towanda, and Nancy (Lloyd) Bachtold, Fairbury.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dale Zimmerman; grandson, Kenton Rudin; great-granddaughter, Marie Weigand; two brothers and two sisters.

Mildred was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, Forrest.

Registry is available at www.duffypilsemorialhome.com.

