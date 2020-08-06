Mildred M. McGrew

You have permission to edit this article.
BLOOMINGTON — Mildred May McGrew, 88, of Bloomington, passed away at 4:46 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 5, 2020) at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.

Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington. The family prefers a face mask be worn. Brother Kevin Waters will be officiating. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington. The family suggests memorials be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Bloomington.

Mildred was born April 12, 1932, in Downs, the daughter of Charles and Bertha Virginia Sledge Wahls. She married Loren D. McGrew Jr. on May 12, 1951, in Bloomington. He passed away Sept. 7, 2019.

She is survived by five children, Roberta Kratky, Bloomington; Linda Sandusky, Bloomington; David (Debbie) McGrew, Melvin; Leon (Annette McCabe) McGrew, Creve Coeur; and Sheri (Michael) Effiong, Bloomington; 19 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Oscar and Howard Wahls; and granddaughter, Jessica McGrew.

For anyone interested the funeral will be recorded and may viewed at www.beckmemorial.com; select the obituary tab; select Mildred's name and click on “Tribute Wall.”

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories at www.beckmemorial.com.

