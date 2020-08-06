Mildred M. McGrew

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Mildred May McGrew, 88, of Bloomington, passed away at 4:46 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 5, 2020) at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.

Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington. The family prefers a face mask be worn. Brother Kevin Waters will be officiating. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington. The family suggests memorials be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Bloomington.

Mildred was born April 12, 1932, in Downs, the daughter of Charles and Bertha Virginia Sledge Wahls. She married Loren D. McGrew Jr. on May 12, 1951, in Bloomington. He passed away Sept. 7, 2019.

She is survived by five children, Roberta Kratky, Bloomington; Linda Sandusky, Bloomington; David (Debbie) McGrew, Melvin; Leon (Annette McCabe) McGrew, Creve Coeur; and Sheri (Michael) Effiong, Bloomington; 19 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Oscar and Howard Wahls; and granddaughter, Jessica McGrew.