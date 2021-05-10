LINCOLN — Mildred "Marie" Coyne, 99, passed away at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Lincoln, IL on May 7, 2021.

Marie was born on May 18, 1921 in Hillsdale, MI daughter of Glenn and Gussie (Miley) Burgess. Marie married Valmer "Bud" Coyne. He preceded Marie in death on December 9, 1985.

Surviving Marie is her daughter Carol (Dennis) Knauer of Lincoln, IL; two grandchildren: David (Elaine) Knauer and Susan (Dan) Pegram; three great-grandchildren: Devin (Wayne) Ball, Sam Pegram and Stephanie Knauer; one great-great granddaughter: Emilia Rose Ball.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers, and two sisters.

Marie was a lifetime member of the American Legion Aux.

Services for Marie will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service 9:00-10:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. Burial at Gilman Cemetery in Gilman, IL will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021. Memorials may be made in Marie's name to the American Legion Auxiliary in Lincoln, IL.