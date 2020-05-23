Mildred "Sissi" Carlson Klingman

Sissi was a beautiful soul who lit up the room with her love of family and friends, always ready with a warm smile and a friendly welcome. She added a touch of class to every setting. The red geraniums on her front porch every spring were known to all in the neighborhood and her door was always open to the many friends who often stopped by. Sissi's family encourage all who knew her to celebrate her long life by raising a glass in her memory. Take a loved one out in her honor and smile remembering her and her amazing life, she will be with you when you do.