BLOOMINGTON — Mildred "Sissi" Carlson Klingman, 87, of Bloomington, formerly of LaGrange, passed away Thursday (May 21, 2020) at her home in Bloomington. The Lord called her home in a peaceful manner, surrounded by the comfort of her loved ones and the memories that filled her home, including special holidays and birthdays, Christmas cookies, and well-loved books.
A celebration of her life will follow at a later date. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sissi was born on Jan. 1, 1933, to Pearl Long. She was adopted and raised by Nelly Pearson of LaGrange. She touched many lives and souls in her 87 years on this Earth. She was a forward thinker and independent woman for whom life was an adventure. She told stories about her work at a record company in Countryside, where she nurtured her love of music and enjoyed the opportunity to meet some famous artists. She passed on her love of music to her children and grandchildren during many gatherings that included everyone singing along with their favorite songs.
After graduating from Broadview Academy, Sissi married Roger Carlson and bought a house in LaGrange. They had three children, Karen Bartuch, Clinton; Jane Liska, LaGrange Park; and Eric Carlson, Bloomington. She later married Donn Klingman in Bloomington in 1999. She was blessed to have 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren who all benefited from her love and generous nature. We are blessed to have been part of her life and will always keep her close in our hearts.
Sissi was a beautiful soul who lit up the room with her love of family and friends, always ready with a warm smile and a friendly welcome. She added a touch of class to every setting. The red geraniums on her front porch every spring were known to all in the neighborhood and her door was always open to the many friends who often stopped by. Sissi's family encourage all who knew her to celebrate her long life by raising a glass in her memory. Take a loved one out in her honor and smile remembering her and her amazing life, she will be with you when you do.
Online condolences and memories of Sissi may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.
