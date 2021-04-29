LINCOLN — Milinda L. Wolf, 78, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, April 27,2021 at St. Clara's Rehab and Senior Care Center in Lincoln.

Funeral Services for Milinda will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Lincoln with Rev. Mark Thompson officiating.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church.

CDC guidelines (face mask) is required and with social distancing.

Burial will be at Zion Cemetery.

Milinda L. Woodard was born on October 21, 1942 in Lincoln the daughter of Charles and Mildred (Boyd) Woodard. She was united in marriage to Alfred C. "Al" Wolf in August 1961. He preceded her in death on May 5, 2018.

Surviving Milinda are her children: Kim Duden, Cathy (Jeremy) Crist, Randy Wolf; three grandchildren: Derek Duden, Rachel Duden, and Ashten Wolf; one brother, Tom Woodard.

She was preceded in death by her husband, son Jeff and her parents.

Milinda graduated from the Lincoln Community High School in 1960. She retired from the Logan County Farm Service Agency as a Program Assistant.